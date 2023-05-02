Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 1.05% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $26.23, down -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.50 and dropped to $26.2108 before settling in for the closing price of $26.31. Over the past 52 weeks, EPD has traded in a range of $22.90-$28.65.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 14.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 18.60%. With a float of $1.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.17 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.16, operating margin of +10.74, and the pretax margin is +9.83.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 32.72%, while institutional ownership is 27.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 300,542. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 11,950 shares at a rate of $25.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,491,895 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer bought 3,985 for $25.15, making the entire transaction worth $100,223. This insider now owns 70,731 shares in total.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.39 while generating a return on equity of 20.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.90% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s (EPD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

The latest stats from [Enterprise Products Partners L.P., EPD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.26 million was inferior to 4.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s (EPD) raw stochastic average was set at 78.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.63. The third major resistance level sits at $26.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.05. The third support level lies at $25.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 57.07 billion has total of 2,170,806K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 58,186 M in contrast with the sum of 5,490 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,650 M and last quarter income was 1,420 M.