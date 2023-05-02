First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 133,240 K

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $6.26, down -10.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.37 and dropped to $5.63 before settling in for the closing price of $6.29. Over the past 52 weeks, FFWM has traded in a range of $5.90-$22.73.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 24.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -18.80%. With a float of $50.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 713 employees.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Foundation Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 276,676. In this transaction President, FFA of this company sold 29,857 shares at a rate of $9.27, taking the stock ownership to the 620,842 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,000 for $9.61, making the entire transaction worth $19,218. This insider now owns 104,756 shares in total.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 15.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Foundation Inc.’s (FFWM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, First Foundation Inc.’s (FFWM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.13 in the near term. At $6.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.65.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 327.91 million has total of 56,351K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 452,110 K in contrast with the sum of 110,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 133,240 K and last quarter income was 17,350 K.