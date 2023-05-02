Fiserv Inc. (FISV) last year’s performance of 15.94% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 01, 2023, Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) opened at $121.66, lower -0.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $122.36 and dropped to $121.305 before settling in for the closing price of $122.12. Price fluctuations for FISV have ranged from $87.03 to $122.39 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 25.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 96.60% at the time writing. With a float of $618.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $626.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 41000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.95, operating margin of +21.93, and the pretax margin is +16.42.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fiserv Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 999,000. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $111.00, taking the stock ownership to the 97,665 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 13,059 for $116.02, making the entire transaction worth $1,515,105. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.57) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.26 while generating a return on equity of 8.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.13% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fiserv Inc. (FISV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fiserv Inc. (FISV)

Looking closely at Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), its last 5-days average volume was 3.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.11.

During the past 100 days, Fiserv Inc.’s (FISV) raw stochastic average was set at 96.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.55. However, in the short run, Fiserv Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $122.10. Second resistance stands at $122.76. The third major resistance level sits at $123.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $119.99.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Key Stats

There are currently 617,310K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 74.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,737 M according to its annual income of 2,530 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,631 M and its income totaled 782,000 K.