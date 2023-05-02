Flowserve Corporation (FLS) last year’s performance of 0.92% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) stock priced at $33.35, up 1.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.21 and dropped to $33.35 before settling in for the closing price of $33.39. FLS’s price has ranged from $23.89 to $36.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 49.30%. With a float of $130.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.71 million.

The firm has a total of 16000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Flowserve Corporation is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 107.52%.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Flowserve Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flowserve Corporation (FLS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Flowserve Corporation, FLS], we can find that recorded value of 1.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Flowserve Corporation’s (FLS) raw stochastic average was set at 62.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.69. The third major resistance level sits at $35.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.58.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.42 billion, the company has a total of 131,147K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,615 M while annual income is 188,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,039 M while its latest quarter income was 121,330 K.