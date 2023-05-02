Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) volume exceeds 12.01 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $4.00, up 1140.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.00 and dropped to $2.8984 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. Over the past 52 weeks, GDC has traded in a range of $1.80-$24.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -66.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.10%. With a float of $0.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.22, operating margin of -276.21, and the pretax margin is -276.25.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of GD Culture Group Limited is 43.15%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -277.00 while generating a return on equity of -1.40.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GD Culture Group Limited’s (GDC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 254.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30

Technical Analysis of GD Culture Group Limited (GDC)

Looking closely at GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.33.

During the past 100 days, GD Culture Group Limited’s (GDC) raw stochastic average was set at 69.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1,033.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 413.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.30. However, in the short run, GD Culture Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.03. Second resistance stands at $67.07. The third major resistance level sits at $90.14.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 50.84 million has total of 1,712K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 150 K in contrast with the sum of -30,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 153 K and last quarter income was -7,348 K.

