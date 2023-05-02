Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) volume exceeds 1.0 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.38, plunging -3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.38 and dropped to $14.68 before settling in for the closing price of $15.41. Within the past 52 weeks, GNK’s price has moved between $11.92 and $27.15.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 20.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.50%. With a float of $39.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 970 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.55, operating margin of +30.92, and the pretax margin is +29.68.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 274,765. In this transaction CEO, President, and Secretary of this company sold 14,164 shares at a rate of $19.40, taking the stock ownership to the 431,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,266 for $19.39, making the entire transaction worth $43,943. This insider now owns 23,152 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.64) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +29.53 while generating a return on equity of 16.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 16.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.27 in the near term. At $15.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.87.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 630.79 million based on 42,479K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 536,930 K and income totals 158,580 K. The company made 126,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.