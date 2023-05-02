Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) volume exceeds 1.0 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Markets

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.38, plunging -3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.38 and dropped to $14.68 before settling in for the closing price of $15.41. Within the past 52 weeks, GNK’s price has moved between $11.92 and $27.15.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 20.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.50%. With a float of $39.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 970 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.55, operating margin of +30.92, and the pretax margin is +29.68.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 274,765. In this transaction CEO, President, and Secretary of this company sold 14,164 shares at a rate of $19.40, taking the stock ownership to the 431,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,266 for $19.39, making the entire transaction worth $43,943. This insider now owns 23,152 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.64) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +29.53 while generating a return on equity of 16.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 16.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.27 in the near term. At $15.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.87.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 630.79 million based on 42,479K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 536,930 K and income totals 158,580 K. The company made 126,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

A major move is in the offing as Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) market cap hits 17.95 million

Shaun Noe -
Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.704, soaring 12.88% from the previous trading...
Read more

BCE Inc. (BCE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.19% last month.

Sana Meer -
May 01, 2023, BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) trading session started at the price of $48.18, that was 0.48% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) last year’s performance of -13.40% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
On May 01, 2023, IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) opened at $188.75, higher 0.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.