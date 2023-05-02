Search
Shaun Noe
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 7,830 K

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $1.00, up 9.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Over the past 52 weeks, HOOK has traded in a range of $0.68-$1.94.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.00%. With a float of $48.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.51 million.

In an organization with 156 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.72, operating margin of -513.40, and the pretax margin is -453.96.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 7.95%, while institutional ownership is 62.90%.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -455.58 while generating a return on equity of -67.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.50% during the next five years compared to -14.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s (HOOK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.81 million. That was better than the volume of 0.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s (HOOK) raw stochastic average was set at 91.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8241, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1127. However, in the short run, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1467. Second resistance stands at $1.2033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9433. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8867.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 60.28 million has total of 54,722K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,250 K in contrast with the sum of -64,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,830 K and last quarter income was -12,310 K.

