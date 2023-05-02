Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.33 million

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $25.83, up 1.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.53 and dropped to $25.78 before settling in for the closing price of $25.76. Over the past 52 weeks, TWNK has traded in a range of $19.00-$29.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 11.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.90%. With a float of $133.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.21, operating margin of +16.42, and the pretax margin is +15.56.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Hostess Brands Inc. is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 103.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 150,975. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 7,060 shares at a rate of $21.38, taking the stock ownership to the 6,922 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s insider sold 25,000 for $22.15, making the entire transaction worth $553,830. This insider now owns 43,408 shares in total.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.09 while generating a return on equity of 9.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.31% during the next five years compared to 2.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hostess Brands Inc.’s (TWNK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK)

Looking closely at Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Hostess Brands Inc.’s (TWNK) raw stochastic average was set at 94.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.04. However, in the short run, Hostess Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.59. Second resistance stands at $26.93. The third major resistance level sits at $27.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.09.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.46 billion has total of 133,474K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,358 M in contrast with the sum of 164,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 339,460 K and last quarter income was 32,890 K.