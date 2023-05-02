Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) volume exceeds 1.21 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

May 01, 2023, Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) trading session started at the price of $1.36, that was 15.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.13 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. A 52-week range for HUIZ has been $0.45 – $1.52.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 34.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 71.00%. With a float of $37.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1034 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.03, operating margin of -3.51, and the pretax margin is -2.72.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Huize Holding Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Huize Holding Limited is 17.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -2.69 while generating a return on equity of -8.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09 and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ)

Looking closely at Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 51384.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Huize Holding Limited’s (HUIZ) raw stochastic average was set at 84.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2853, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0694. However, in the short run, Huize Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5833. Second resistance stands at $1.7267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9867. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8433.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Key Stats

There are 51,838K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 71.31 million. As of now, sales total 167,880 K while income totals -4,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 34,130 K while its last quarter net income were 1,170 K.