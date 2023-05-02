Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -9.03% last month.

May 01, 2023, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) trading session started at the price of $0.39, that was 5.29% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3998 and dropped to $0.3802 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. A 52-week range for HYMC has been $0.31 – $1.89.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.70%. With a float of $155.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 64 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -62.50, operating margin of -160.97, and the pretax margin is -183.06.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 317,640. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 600,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 13,646,677 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 400,000 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $229,280. This insider now owns 14,246,677 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -183.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

The latest stats from [Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, HYMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.24 million was inferior to 4.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4065, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6342. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4051. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4122. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4247. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3855, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3730. The third support level lies at $0.3659 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

There are 200,271K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 78.63 million. As of now, sales total 33,230 K while income totals -60,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,470 K while its last quarter net income were -13,940 K.