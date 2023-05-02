Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -33.16% last month.

May 01, 2023, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) trading session started at the price of $1.37, that was -4.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.37. A 52-week range for HYLN has been $1.22 – $4.70.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -56.80%. With a float of $122.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 250 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -434.14, operating margin of -7551.28, and the pretax margin is -7281.91.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hyliion Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 32.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 31,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 56,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s VP, General Counsel & CCO bought 1,000 for $2.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,990. This insider now owns 213,104 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -7281.91 while generating a return on equity of -31.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 109.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.65 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0974, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8861. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3800 in the near term. At $1.4500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2100. The third support level lies at $1.1400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

There are 179,987K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 229.77 million. As of now, sales total 2,110 K while income totals -153,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,100 K while its last quarter net income were -29,390 K.