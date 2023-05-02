Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) average volume reaches $34.99M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

May 01, 2023, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) trading session started at the price of $0.0256, that was 102.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.05 and dropped to $0.0236 before settling in for the closing price of $0.02. A 52-week range for IDEX has been $0.02 – $0.89.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.10%. With a float of $533.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $561.63 million.

The firm has a total of 565 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.45, operating margin of -159.31, and the pretax margin is -272.26.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ideanomics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -258.27 while generating a return on equity of -102.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ideanomics Inc., IDEX], we can find that recorded value of 264.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 38.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 13.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 361.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 155.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.0993, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2895. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.0578. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.0671. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0842. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0314, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0143. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0050.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

There are 787,022K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 41.43 million. As of now, sales total 100,940 K while income totals -260,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 17,070 K while its last quarter net income were -157,000 K.