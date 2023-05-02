IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) soared 5.97 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Search
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.19, soaring 5.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.555 and dropped to $18.1115 before settling in for the closing price of $18.26. Within the past 52 weeks, IDYA’s price has moved between $8.14 and $21.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.30%. With a float of $39.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 103 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.87, operating margin of -122.72, and the pretax margin is -115.17.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 1.72%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.56) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -115.17 while generating a return on equity of -18.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

The latest stats from [IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., IDYA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.81 million was superior to 0.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 78.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.45. The third major resistance level sits at $21.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.01.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 951.63 million based on 48,390K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 50,930 K and income totals -58,660 K. The company made 4,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.

