IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) kicked off at the price of $0.14: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $0.134, up 4.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.15 and dropped to $0.134 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Over the past 52 weeks, BACK has traded in a range of $0.10-$1.28.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 83.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.60%. With a float of $26.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 85 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of IMAC Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 16.00%.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at IMAC Holdings Inc.’s (BACK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.7 million, its volume of 1.58 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, IMAC Holdings Inc.’s (BACK) raw stochastic average was set at 13.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1670, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3748. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1487 in the near term. At $0.1573, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1647. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1327, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1253. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1167.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.84 million has total of 33,017K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,190 K in contrast with the sum of -18,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,470 K and last quarter income was -6,970 K.