Investors finally get a glimpse of BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) volume hitting the figure of 1.31 million.

Company News

On May 01, 2023, BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) opened at $0.83, higher 32.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.42 and dropped to $0.8296 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. Price fluctuations for BIMI have ranged from $0.48 to $10.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 35.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -256.60% at the time writing. With a float of $2.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 524 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.97, operating margin of -29.94, and the pretax margin is -128.89.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BIMI International Medical Inc. is 35.70%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -129.20 while generating a return on equity of -250.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -256.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -55.36

Technical Analysis of BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, BIMI International Medical Inc.’s (BIMI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 193.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8160, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4692. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4301 in the near term. At $1.7203, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0205. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8397, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5395. The third support level lies at $0.2493 if the price breaches the second support level.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Key Stats

There are currently 3,843K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,080 K according to its annual income of -34,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,315 K and its income totaled -3,713 K.

