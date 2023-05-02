Investors finally get a glimpse of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) volume hitting the figure of 0.59 million.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $2.69, down -3.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.71 and dropped to $2.5976 before settling in for the closing price of $2.73. Over the past 52 weeks, FTCI has traded in a range of $1.78-$6.14.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.70%. With a float of $43.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 221 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.64, operating margin of -80.91, and the pretax margin is -80.59.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 17,619. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 6,407 shares at a rate of $2.75, taking the stock ownership to the 670,265 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,579 for $2.75, making the entire transaction worth $4,342. This insider now owns 195,426 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -80.94 while generating a return on equity of -95.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 49.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.70 in the near term. At $2.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.54. The third support level lies at $2.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 290.88 million has total of 111,004K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 123,070 K in contrast with the sum of -99,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 26,220 K and last quarter income was -20,500 K.