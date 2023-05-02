Investors finally get a glimpse of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) volume hitting the figure of 0.53 million.

On May 01, 2023, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) opened at $0.57, higher 10.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.62 and dropped to $0.551 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. Price fluctuations for GSMG have ranged from $0.42 to $1.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -26.90% at the time writing. With a float of $26.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.12 million.

In an organization with 138 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.17, operating margin of +17.01, and the pretax margin is +17.10.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is 61.25%, while institutional ownership is 19.90%.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +17.12 while generating a return on equity of 16.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40

Technical Analysis of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s (GSMG) raw stochastic average was set at 17.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6932, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2171. However, in the short run, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6406. Second resistance stands at $0.6648. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7096. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5716, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5268. The third support level lies at $0.5026 if the price breaches the second support level.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Key Stats

There are currently 68,124K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 157,080 K according to its annual income of 26,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,651 K and its income totaled 9,076 K.