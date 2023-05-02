Investors finally get a glimpse of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) volume hitting the figure of 0.87 million.

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) stock priced at $0.9312, up 6.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $0.93 before settling in for the closing price of $0.96. AIHS’s price has ranged from $0.70 to $1.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 131.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.30%. With a float of $6.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 151 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.52, operating margin of -90.93, and the pretax margin is -114.01.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Senmiao Technology Limited is 15.21%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -192.93 while generating a return on equity of -128.35.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Senmiao Technology Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07

Technical Analysis of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 88351.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Senmiao Technology Limited’s (AIHS) raw stochastic average was set at 65.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8968, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9249. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1167 in the near term. At $1.2134, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8334. The third support level lies at $0.7367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.12 million, the company has a total of 7,693K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,910 K while annual income is -540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,740 K while its latest quarter income was -970 K.