Investors finally get a glimpse of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) volume hitting the figure of 3.87 million.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.59, plunging -5.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.62 and dropped to $2.46 before settling in for the closing price of $2.61. Within the past 52 weeks, UEC’s price has moved between $2.36 and $4.91.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 126.60%. With a float of $358.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $369.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 63 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.31, operating margin of -2.62, and the pretax margin is +22.65.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 159,558. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 60,000 shares at a rate of $2.66, taking the stock ownership to the 3,615,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Director bought 38,500 for $2.61, making the entire transaction worth $100,639. This insider now owns 605,437 shares in total.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Latest Financial update

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +22.68 while generating a return on equity of 2.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 126.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

The latest stats from [Uranium Energy Corp., UEC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.04 million was inferior to 7.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.68. The third major resistance level sits at $2.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.35. The third support level lies at $2.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 916.54 million based on 375,391K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,160 K and income totals 5,240 K. The company made 47,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.