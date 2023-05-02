Search
Investors must take note of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s (AHT) performance last week, which was 6.82%.

Company News

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.42, soaring 5.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.66 and dropped to $3.40 before settling in for the closing price of $3.40. Within the past 52 weeks, AHT’s price has moved between $2.61 and $12.09.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -2.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 63.90%. With a float of $33.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.38 million.

In an organization with 102 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.94, operating margin of +6.99, and the pretax margin is -10.86.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Hotel & Motel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 44.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 132. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company sold 30 shares at a rate of $4.39, taking the stock ownership to the 24,895 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 27, when Company’s Director sold 110 for $7.69, making the entire transaction worth $846. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.51) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -11.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 49.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.46, a number that is poised to hit -1.68 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.68 million. That was better than the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s (AHT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.43. However, in the short run, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.71. Second resistance stands at $3.81. The third major resistance level sits at $3.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.29. The third support level lies at $3.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 120.92 million based on 34,495K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,241 M and income totals -139,830 K. The company made 317,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -56,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.

