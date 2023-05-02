Investors must take note of Bon Natural Life Limited’s (BON) performance last week, which was -28.93%.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $0.98, down -10.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $0.7903 before settling in for the closing price of $0.96. Over the past 52 weeks, BON has traded in a range of $0.93-$6.47.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.50%. With a float of $3.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.37 million.

In an organization with 103 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.51, operating margin of +21.87, and the pretax margin is +25.11.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Bon Natural Life Limited is 43.03%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +20.86 while generating a return on equity of 22.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bon Natural Life Limited’s (BON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74 and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bon Natural Life Limited (BON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.28 million. That was better than the volume of 99326.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Bon Natural Life Limited’s (BON) raw stochastic average was set at 3.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5706, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5649. However, in the short run, Bon Natural Life Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0432. Second resistance stands at $1.2265. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3529. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7335, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6071. The third support level lies at $0.4238 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.12 million has total of 8,396K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,910 K in contrast with the sum of 6,240 K annual income.