Investors must take note of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) performance last week, which was 2.54%.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $15.94, up 6.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.96 and dropped to $15.91 before settling in for the closing price of $15.92. Over the past 52 weeks, CPRX has traded in a range of $6.15-$22.11.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 103.70%. With a float of $97.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.60 million.

In an organization with 82 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.94, operating margin of +47.54, and the pretax margin is +48.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 504,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $16.83, taking the stock ownership to the 313,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s VP, Treasurer and CFO sold 50,000 for $16.70, making the entire transaction worth $835,100. This insider now owns 50,557 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +38.79 while generating a return on equity of 32.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 41.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.11. However, in the short run, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.30. Second resistance stands at $17.65. The third major resistance level sits at $18.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.55. The third support level lies at $15.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.77 billion has total of 105,654K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 214,200 K in contrast with the sum of 83,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 60,760 K and last quarter income was 25,470 K.