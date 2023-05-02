Investors must take note of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s (GEHC) performance last week, which was -7.98%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $81.08, plunging -0.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.7291 and dropped to $80.725 before settling in for the closing price of $81.34. Within the past 52 weeks, GEHC’s price has moved between $53.00 and $87.83.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.70%. With a float of $453.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $454.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 50000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.37, operating margin of +13.98, and the pretax margin is +13.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 56.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 5,487,379. In this transaction CEO, Imaging of this company sold 70,629 shares at a rate of $77.69, taking the stock ownership to the 63,796 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s Director bought 748 for $69.26, making the entire transaction worth $51,806. This insider now owns 1,272 shares in total.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.79) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.96 million, its volume of 3.06 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $81.43 in the near term. At $82.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $82.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $79.42.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.80 billion based on 454,677K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,341 M and income totals 1,916 M. The company made 4,938 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 554,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.