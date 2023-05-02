Investors must take note of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) performance last week, which was -8.90%.

On May 01, 2023, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) opened at $10.68, lower -6.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.695 and dropped to $10.02 before settling in for the closing price of $10.70. Price fluctuations for ORC have ranged from $7.77 to $15.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -158.10% at the time writing. With a float of $33.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.85 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.91, operating margin of -1798.73, and the pretax margin is -2362.89.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 33.90%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by -$0.59. This company achieved a net margin of -2362.89 while generating a return on equity of -42.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.86 million. That was better than the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.58. However, in the short run, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.48. Second resistance stands at $10.92. The third major resistance level sits at $11.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.57. The third support level lies at $9.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

There are currently 39,135K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 390.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 144,630 K according to its annual income of -258,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 31,900 K and its income totaled 34,930 K.