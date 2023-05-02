Investors must take note of PainReform Ltd.’s (PRFX) performance last week, which was 10.23%.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.6624, soaring 17.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.72 and dropped to $0.553 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. Within the past 52 weeks, PRFX’s price has moved between $0.34 and $1.29.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.70%. With a float of $9.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6 employees.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PainReform Ltd. is 8.02%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Trading Performance Indicators

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.50 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82

Technical Analysis of PainReform Ltd. (PRFX)

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, PainReform Ltd.’s (PRFX) raw stochastic average was set at 66.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 148.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5968, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6047. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7366 in the near term. At $0.8118, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9036. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5696, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4778. The third support level lies at $0.4026 if the price breaches the second support level.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.02 million based on 10,634K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -8,790 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,166 K in sales during its previous quarter.