Investors must take note of SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) performance last week, which was -6.17%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $6.52, down -12.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.54 and dropped to $5.46 before settling in for the closing price of $6.23. Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has traded in a range of $4.24-$8.52.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 59.80%. With a float of $870.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $923.18 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.61, operating margin of -7.34, and the pretax margin is -18.08.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 242,712. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 45,000 shares at a rate of $5.39, taking the stock ownership to the 6,300,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 180,000 for $5.53, making the entire transaction worth $995,094. This insider now owns 5,984,110 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -18.18 while generating a return on equity of -6.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 36.44 million, its volume of 53.9 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 30.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.19 in the near term. At $6.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.03.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.97 billion has total of 934,552K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,763 M in contrast with the sum of -320,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 555,500 K and last quarter income was -40,010 K.