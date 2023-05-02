Investors must take note of Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) performance last week, which was -5.25%.

On May 01, 2023, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) opened at $5.78, higher 0.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.055 and dropped to $5.68 before settling in for the closing price of $5.90. Price fluctuations for RIG have ranged from $2.32 to $7.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -2.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.40% at the time writing. With a float of $669.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $726.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5340 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.25, operating margin of -0.82, and the pretax margin is -21.83.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 78,360. In this transaction SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $6.53, taking the stock ownership to the 476,802 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $7.40, making the entire transaction worth $222,000. This insider now owns 141,000 shares in total.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -24.12 while generating a return on equity of -5.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Transocean Ltd. (RIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) saw its 5-day average volume 14.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 22.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 56.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.11 in the near term. At $6.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.52. The third support level lies at $5.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

There are currently 731,848K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,575 M according to its annual income of -621,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 606,000 K and its income totaled -350,000 K.