JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) posted a 124.53% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

May 01, 2023, JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: JXJT) trading session started at the price of $7.44, that was 100.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.00 and dropped to $4.95 before settling in for the closing price of $5.95. A 52-week range for JXJT has been $4.10 – $27.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 7.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -293.70%. With a float of $0.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 326 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.40, operating margin of -27.47, and the pretax margin is -33.47.

JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward JX Luxventure Limited stocks. The insider ownership of JX Luxventure Limited is 84.80%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -63.08 while generating a return on equity of -87.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -293.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: JXJT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -95.65

Technical Analysis of JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT)

Looking closely at JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: JXJT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.27 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 23187.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, JX Luxventure Limited’s (JXJT) raw stochastic average was set at 93.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 297.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.57. However, in the short run, JX Luxventure Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.28. Second resistance stands at $16.67. The third major resistance level sits at $21.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.18.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: JXJT) Key Stats

There are 590K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 79.37 million. As of now, sales total 59,000 K while income totals -37,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,254 K while its last quarter net income were -1,131 K.