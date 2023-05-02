KB Home (KBH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.72 million

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $43.57, soaring 0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.23 and dropped to $43.57 before settling in for the closing price of $43.82. Within the past 52 weeks, KBH’s price has moved between $24.78 and $44.00.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 51.40%. With a float of $69.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.47 million.

The firm has a total of 2366 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.49, operating margin of +15.28, and the pretax margin is +15.53.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Residential Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KB Home is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 27, was worth 856,684. In this transaction EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. of this company sold 29,777 shares at a rate of $28.77, taking the stock ownership to the 143,363 shares.

KB Home (KBH) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.14) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +11.77 while generating a return on equity of 24.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.90% during the next five years compared to 37.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Trading Performance Indicators

KB Home (KBH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KB Home (KBH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KB Home, KBH], we can find that recorded value of 1.57 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, KB Home’s (KBH) raw stochastic average was set at 98.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.60. The third major resistance level sits at $44.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.99.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.52 billion based on 82,491K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,904 M and income totals 816,670 K. The company made 1,384 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 125,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.