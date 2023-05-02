KMX (CarMax Inc.) climbed 0.64 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) stock priced at $70.09, up 0.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.94 and dropped to $69.66 before settling in for the closing price of $70.03. KMX’s price has ranged from $52.10 to $106.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -56.50%. With a float of $157.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.07 million.

The firm has a total of 30621 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of CarMax Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 110.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 501,256. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 8,220 shares at a rate of $60.98, taking the stock ownership to the 165,128 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel & CHRO sold 15,555 for $94.75, making the entire transaction worth $1,473,836. This insider now owns 4,988 shares in total.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.50% during the next five years compared to -3.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CarMax Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarMax Inc. (KMX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CarMax Inc., KMX], we can find that recorded value of 1.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.30.

During the past 100 days, CarMax Inc.’s (KMX) raw stochastic average was set at 63.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.64. The third major resistance level sits at $72.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $68.50.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.20 billion, the company has a total of 158,091K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,685 M while annual income is 484,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,722 M while its latest quarter income was 69,010 K.