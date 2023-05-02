Last month’s performance of 1.31% for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is certainly impressive

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $4.51, up 4.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.725 and dropped to $4.4662 before settling in for the closing price of $4.46. Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has traded in a range of $0.49-$5.12.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.10%. With a float of $176.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.80 million.

In an organization with 133 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 13,888. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $4.63, taking the stock ownership to the 113,096 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s President & CEO sold 13,449 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $40,360. This insider now owns 896,012 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.31. However, in the short run, Ardelyx Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.76. Second resistance stands at $4.87. The third major resistance level sits at $5.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.35. The third support level lies at $4.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 973.06 million has total of 214,462K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 52,160 K in contrast with the sum of -67,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 44,180 K and last quarter income was 10,700 K.