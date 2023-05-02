Last month’s performance of -1.53% for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is certainly impressive

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $4.00, down -3.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.00 and dropped to $3.8257 before settling in for the closing price of $4.02. Over the past 52 weeks, VUZI has traded in a range of $3.27-$10.49.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 16.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.10%. With a float of $59.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 111 workers is very important to gauge.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Vuzix Corporation is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 9,895. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 2,557 shares at a rate of $3.87, taking the stock ownership to the 2,830,170 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 2,600 for $3.83, making the entire transaction worth $9,958. This insider now owns 2,827,613 shares in total.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 8.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

The latest stats from [Vuzix Corporation, VUZI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.81 million was inferior to 0.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) raw stochastic average was set at 21.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.07. The third major resistance level sits at $4.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.72. The third support level lies at $3.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 241.53 million has total of 63,208K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,840 K in contrast with the sum of -40,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,900 K and last quarter income was -10,760 K.