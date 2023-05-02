Last month’s performance of 16.51% for Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) is certainly impressive

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.40, soaring 16.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.42 and dropped to $11.275 before settling in for the closing price of $11.44. Within the past 52 weeks, ZYXI’s price has moved between $5.84 and $17.25.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 46.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.10%. With a float of $20.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.23 million.

In an organization with 900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.77, operating margin of +14.50, and the pretax margin is +14.03.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Zynex Inc. is 40.40%, while institutional ownership is 29.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 15,420. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,103 shares at a rate of $13.98, taking the stock ownership to the 13,973 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 38,126 for $10.68, making the entire transaction worth $407,186. This insider now owns 18,405 shares in total.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.78 while generating a return on equity of 24.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Trading Performance Indicators

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.32 million. That was better than the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Zynex Inc.’s (ZYXI) raw stochastic average was set at 50.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.49. However, in the short run, Zynex Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.75. Second resistance stands at $16.16. The third major resistance level sits at $17.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.87. The third support level lies at $8.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 481.44 million based on 36,633K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 158,170 K and income totals 17,050 K. The company made 48,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.