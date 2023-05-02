Last month’s performance of -20.34% for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) stock priced at $66.25, down -3.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.94 and dropped to $64.00 before settling in for the closing price of $67.48. SQM’s price has ranged from $60.21 to $115.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 37.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 567.20%. With a float of $142.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6997 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.88, operating margin of +52.35, and the pretax margin is +51.04.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 72.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 99.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 567.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.60% during the next five years compared to 53.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.68, a number that is poised to hit 3.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.74.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $66.52 in the near term. At $68.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.32. The third support level lies at $60.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.81 billion, the company has a total of 285,638K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,711 M while annual income is 3,906 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,134 M while its latest quarter income was 1,151 M.