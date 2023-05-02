Search
Shaun Noe
Last month’s performance of 4.13% for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is certainly impressive

On May 01, 2023, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) opened at $19.65, lower -0.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.88 and dropped to $19.56 before settling in for the closing price of $19.78. Price fluctuations for HR have ranged from $18.00 to $26.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 8.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -65.30% at the time writing. With a float of $379.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 583 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.89, operating margin of +22.30, and the pretax margin is +13.12.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 102.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 45,647. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,400 shares at a rate of $19.02, taking the stock ownership to the 26,601 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $19.27, making the entire transaction worth $192,700. This insider now owns 24,201 shares in total.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.89 while generating a return on equity of 3.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s (HR) raw stochastic average was set at 37.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.83 in the near term. At $20.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.38. The third support level lies at $19.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Key Stats

There are currently 380,780K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 932,640 K according to its annual income of 40,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 278,950 K and its income totaled -11,850 K.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) soared 17.35 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.27, soaring 17.35% from the previous trading...
Read more

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.46 million

Steve Mayer -
May 01, 2023, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) trading session started at the price of $0.1612, that was 0.44% jump from the session...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) to new highs

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) stock priced at $26.33, down -1.33% from the previous...
Read more

