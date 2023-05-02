Last month’s performance of 6.10% for Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is certainly impressive

On May 01, 2023, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) opened at $1.80, lower -2.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.8185 and dropped to $1.68 before settling in for the closing price of $1.78. Price fluctuations for LLAP have ranged from $1.29 to $6.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -26.80% at the time writing. With a float of $75.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 480 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.31, operating margin of -137.02, and the pretax margin is -173.84.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 14.00%, while institutional ownership is 41.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,894,144. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 627,200 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 779,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 172,800 for $3.02, making the entire transaction worth $521,856. This insider now owns 628,709 shares in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -174.01 while generating a return on equity of -145.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

The latest stats from [Terran Orbital Corporation, LLAP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.53 million was inferior to 5.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 20.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9698, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5517. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8123. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8847. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9508. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6738, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6077. The third support level lies at $1.5353 if the price breaches the second support level.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

There are currently 144,273K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 262.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 94,240 K according to its annual income of -163,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 31,920 K and its income totaled -32,980 K.