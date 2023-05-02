Last month’s performance of 9.23% for Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) stock priced at $0.7247, down -2.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7751 and dropped to $0.6388 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. TAOP’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $1.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 5.90% over the past five years. With a float of $10.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.60, operating margin of -35.07, and the pretax margin is -39.92.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Taoping Inc. is 28.81%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -39.95 while generating a return on equity of -171.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.00% during the next five years compared to 14.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Taoping Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14

Technical Analysis of Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 38383.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Taoping Inc.’s (TAOP) raw stochastic average was set at 45.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6760, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7231. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7771 in the near term. At $0.8443, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9134. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6408, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5717. The third support level lies at $0.5045 if the price breaches the second support level.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.61 million, the company has a total of 15,601K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,850 K while annual income is -9,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,092 K while its latest quarter income was -171 K.