Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.7 million

May 01, 2023, Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) trading session started at the price of $1.75, that was 96.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.84 and dropped to $1.71 before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. A 52-week range for LEJU has been $1.03 – $6.69.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -1.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.80%. With a float of $1.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.37 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1326 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.08, operating margin of -30.86, and the pretax margin is -29.66.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -26.13 while generating a return on equity of -87.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -65.44

Technical Analysis of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 86506.0, its volume of 1.19 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Leju Holdings Limited’s (LEJU) raw stochastic average was set at 28.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 299.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6100. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.3600 in the near term. At $13.1700, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.4900.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Key Stats

There are 13,682K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 34.82 million. As of now, sales total 343,180 K while income totals -89,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 230,417 K while its last quarter net income were 6,118 K.