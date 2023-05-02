Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) to new highs

On May 01, 2023, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) opened at $5.75, lower -1.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.86 and dropped to $5.74 before settling in for the closing price of $5.81. Price fluctuations for GNW have ranged from $3.43 to $6.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -30.70% at the time writing. With a float of $478.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $496.70 million.

The firm has a total of 2500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genworth Financial Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 567,127. In this transaction President & CEO, Enact of this company sold 90,691 shares at a rate of $6.25, taking the stock ownership to the 258,579 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s EVP, CFO & CIO sold 350,000 for $6.25, making the entire transaction worth $2,188,200. This insider now owns 782,023 shares in total.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +8.11 while generating a return on equity of 4.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genworth Financial Inc., GNW], we can find that recorded value of 3.19 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) raw stochastic average was set at 63.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.90. The third major resistance level sits at $5.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.59.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Key Stats

There are currently 489,773K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,507 M according to its annual income of 609,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,895 M and its income totaled 175,000 K.