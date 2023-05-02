Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) to new highs

May 01, 2023, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) trading session started at the price of $12.09, that was -0.42% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.20 and dropped to $11.835 before settling in for the closing price of $12.04. A 52-week range for HAYW has been $7.97 – $16.89.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.50%. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.99, operating margin of +22.35, and the pretax margin is +17.82.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hayward Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 108.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 84,420. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,353 shares at a rate of $11.48, taking the stock ownership to the 17,955 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,551,920 for $11.52, making the entire transaction worth $17,878,118. This insider now owns 1,744,750 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.65 while generating a return on equity of 13.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Looking closely at Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 51.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.99. However, in the short run, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.18. Second resistance stands at $12.37. The third major resistance level sits at $12.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.45.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

There are 212,772K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.52 billion. As of now, sales total 1,314 M while income totals 179,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 258,970 K while its last quarter net income were 15,970 K.