Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) to new highs

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $134.00, soaring 3.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $138.50 and dropped to $133.88 before settling in for the closing price of $133.60. Within the past 52 weeks, SPOT’s price has moved between $69.29 and $145.88.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 23.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.10%. With a float of $140.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8359 employees.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Spotify Technology S.A. is 27.63%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.94) by -$0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 470.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Looking closely at Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.55.

During the past 100 days, Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) raw stochastic average was set at 89.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.97. However, in the short run, Spotify Technology S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $139.99. Second resistance stands at $141.56. The third major resistance level sits at $144.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $130.75.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.49 billion based on 190,200K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,356 M and income totals -453,050 K. The company made 3,264 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -299,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.