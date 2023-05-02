Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing The AES Corporation (AES) to new highs

On May 01, 2023, The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) opened at $23.59, lower -2.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.755 and dropped to $23.14 before settling in for the closing price of $23.66. Price fluctuations for AES have ranged from $18.62 to $29.89 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 3.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.80% at the time writing. With a float of $666.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $669.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.19, operating margin of +18.55, and the pretax margin is -1.34.

The AES Corporation (AES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The AES Corporation is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 21,283,409. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 748,625 shares at a rate of $28.43, taking the stock ownership to the 1,285,504 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 19,280 for $21.68, making the entire transaction worth $418,073. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

The AES Corporation (AES) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4.33 while generating a return on equity of -13.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.40% during the next five years compared to -2.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The AES Corporation (AES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AES Corporation (AES)

Looking closely at The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), its last 5-days average volume was 3.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, The AES Corporation’s (AES) raw stochastic average was set at 19.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.43. However, in the short run, The AES Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.56. Second resistance stands at $23.97. The third major resistance level sits at $24.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.33.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Key Stats

There are currently 669,031K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,617 M according to its annual income of -546,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,060 M and its income totaled -903,000 K.