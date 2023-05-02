Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) to new highs

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $20.82, down -4.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.0997 and dropped to $19.35 before settling in for the closing price of $20.92. Over the past 52 weeks, VIST has traded in a range of $5.91-$22.84.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.30%. With a float of $84.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.41 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.63, operating margin of +43.76, and the pretax margin is +37.90.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is 3.88%, while institutional ownership is 46.59%.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.99) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 38.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Looking closely at Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST), its last 5-days average volume was 0.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s (VIST) raw stochastic average was set at 73.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.02. However, in the short run, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.90. Second resistance stands at $21.88. The third major resistance level sits at $22.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.40.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.62 billion has total of 92,858K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,144 M in contrast with the sum of 269,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 308,110 K and last quarter income was 75,500 K.