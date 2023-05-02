Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) plunged -4.00 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) stock priced at $4.49, down -4.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.5342 and dropped to $4.23 before settling in for the closing price of $4.50. LWLG’s price has ranged from $3.91 to $13.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.00%. With a float of $112.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21 employees.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 219,108. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,000 shares at a rate of $7.07, taking the stock ownership to the 5,182 shares.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -65.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lightwave Logic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 10.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.49 in the near term. At $4.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.88.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 466.26 million, the company has a total of 114,003K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -17,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,069 K.