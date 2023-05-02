Search
Steve Mayer
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) with a beta value of 1.46 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) stock priced at $19.94, down -3.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.12 and dropped to $19.11 before settling in for the closing price of $19.98. LAC’s price has ranged from $17.58 to $33.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -115.30%. With a float of $104.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 57 employees.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Lithium Americas Corp. is 14.63%, while institutional ownership is 24.10%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -14.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lithium Americas Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 18.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

Looking closely at Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Lithium Americas Corp.’s (LAC) raw stochastic average was set at 19.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.07. However, in the short run, Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.96. Second resistance stands at $20.54. The third major resistance level sits at $20.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.94.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.91 billion, the company has a total of 151,064K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -93,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 10,118 K.

