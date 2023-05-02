Search
Shaun Noe
Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) volume exceeds 7.99 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Company News

May 01, 2023, Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) trading session started at the price of $2.97, that was -37.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.22 and dropped to $2.30 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. A 52-week range for MEGL has been $0.89 – $249.94.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -340.30%. With a float of $7.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.51 million.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Magic Empire Global Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Magic Empire Global Limited is 62.23%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -340.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 20.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02

Technical Analysis of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Magic Empire Global Limited, MEGL], we can find that recorded value of 24.05 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Magic Empire Global Limited’s (MEGL) raw stochastic average was set at 32.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 652.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 279.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.59. The third major resistance level sits at $3.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.21.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Key Stats

There are 20,256K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.75 million. As of now, sales total 11,198 K while income totals -3,842 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

