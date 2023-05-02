Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) volume exceeds 0.54 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 01, 2023, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) opened at $28.14, lower -4.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.74 and dropped to $26.44 before settling in for the closing price of $28.11. Price fluctuations for MAXN have ranged from $8.85 to $33.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.80% at the time writing. With a float of $22.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.23 million.

The firm has a total of 5344 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.81, operating margin of -18.69, and the pretax margin is -21.31.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is 48.76%, while institutional ownership is 39.00%.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.27) by -$0.57. This company achieved a net margin of -25.23 while generating a return on equity of -136.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd., MAXN], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s (MAXN) raw stochastic average was set at 65.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.67. The third major resistance level sits at $30.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.69.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Key Stats

There are currently 45,033K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,060 M according to its annual income of -267,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 323,500 K and its income totaled -75,700 K.