Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.99 million

On May 01, 2023, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) opened at $3.76, lower -3.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.32 and dropped to $3.35 before settling in for the closing price of $3.60. Price fluctuations for MHUA have ranged from $2.60 to $45.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -74.50% at the time writing. With a float of $11.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 626 employees.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. is 66.56%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27

Technical Analysis of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA)

Looking closely at Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 62790.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (MHUA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 192.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.44. However, in the short run, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.41. Second resistance stands at $11.35. The third major resistance level sits at $13.38.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) Key Stats

There are currently 23,940K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 77.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 103,350 K according to its annual income of 6,240 K.