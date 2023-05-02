MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) average volume reaches $2.95M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.80, soaring 0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.985 and dropped to $14.765 before settling in for the closing price of $14.87. Within the past 52 weeks, MTG’s price has moved between $11.38 and $15.76.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 51.00%. With a float of $285.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.10 million.

The firm has a total of 683 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MGIC Investment Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 115,480. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,296 shares at a rate of $13.92, taking the stock ownership to the 8,821 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.53) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +73.79 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.09% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MGIC Investment Corporation, MTG], we can find that recorded value of 2.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) raw stochastic average was set at 97.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.11. The third major resistance level sits at $15.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.58.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.26 billion based on 290,085K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,173 M and income totals 865,350 K. The company made 292,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 191,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.