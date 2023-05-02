Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) last year’s performance of -12.50% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.45, soaring 2.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.53 and dropped to $2.44 before settling in for the closing price of $2.47. Within the past 52 weeks, NNDM’s price has moved between $2.06 and $3.74.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 120.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.70%. With a float of $250.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.21 million.

The firm has a total of 564 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.51, operating margin of -300.24, and the pretax margin is -522.61.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.88%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -521.22 while generating a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 28.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 39.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.59. The third major resistance level sits at $2.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.37.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 632.95 million based on 212,456K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 43,630 K and income totals -227,420 K. The company made 12,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -87,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.